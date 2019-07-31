SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who they say took alcohol and other items from a store in Sumter.

The robbery happened July 15 at at store in the 1000 block of Manning Road in Sumter. Alcoholic beverages, cleaning soap and ice cream were a few of the items reported stolen from the store.

Sumter County investigators are asking the public to help identify the two subjects who were recorded concealing the items before removing them from the store.

Anyone with information about these individuals or who has information about the incident should call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 and ask to speak with Investigator Hilliard.