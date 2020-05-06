COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identity two men connected to an assault during last Saturday's protests in downtown Columbia.

Officers released photos of the two men they're searching for. Investigators are seeking to identify two men — one wearing a purple shirt and black pants, and the other wearing multi-color shorts that were primarily orange. Both men charged at the victim, who they accused of calling the police.

Video shows the man wearing the purple shirt striking the victim in the head. The victim immediately falls backward and onto the pavement. Others surrounding the victim continued to attack the man.

Multiple people were arrested on the day of the protest, but since then, Sheriff Lott said they're going after what they're calling agitators from that day. He's announced six arrests of people who were caught on camera committing violence.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Suspects wanted in connection with an assault on man at rally in Columbia, SC on May 30, 2020.

Richland County Sheriff's Dept.