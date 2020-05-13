COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department(RCSD) is trying to identify suspects involved in a shooting at Dollar General on William Hardin Road on May 11.

According to RCSD, the shooting happened at Dollar General Store located 103 William Hardin Road on May 11, at approximately 2:25 p.m.

According to the report, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot.

A witness said he saw a red SUV with dark windows, followed closely by a black sedan with tinted windows leaving the parking lot. The black sedan drove thru a fence in pursuit of the red SUV, according to the report.



Both vehicles were last seen turning left on William Hardin Road, heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify the men pictured in the surveillance video is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.