GREENVILLE, S.C. — Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is expected to go on trial starting Monday, October 21.

Lewis is charged with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.

Lewis was indicted last year after his former assistant, Savanah Nabors, claimed in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed and assaulted on a taxpayer-funded trip to Charlotte.

Lewis said a sexual encounter with Nabors was consensual and denied wrongdoing.

Nabors’ lawsuit was settled for almost $100,000 in May.

On Wednesday, October 16, a judge heard conversations that Nabors secretly recorded between Lewis and herself.

Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, requested that testimony be excluded from the trial, as well as details about the trip to Charlotte. But a judge ruled the evidence could be admitted.

Sixteenth Circuit Kevin Brackett is prosecuting the case.

The trial is expected to last more than a week.

