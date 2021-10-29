Suspicious death reported near Columbia's Earlewood community

The death was reported on Friday after a neighbor discovered the body of a female.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death following a 911 call on Friday.

The department said a neighbor in the 3000 block of Falling Springs Road discovered a deceased female and called the police. While the death has since been ruled suspicious, police haven't said specifically why they've described it as such.

The general location provided by police is on the edge of the Earlewood community and not far from River Drive. The department has since deferred to the Richland County Coroner's Office which will also work to determine the cause of death.