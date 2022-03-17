SUV collides with Columbia home overnight

A photo shared by Columbia Police does show some of the damage done in the collision, with much of it being to the front and fence area of the property.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say no one was seriously injured despite an SUV slamming into a Columbia home late Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened on Tree Street. And while many additional details about the crash are under investigation, charges against the driver include driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

The passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries only described as not life-threatening. No residents were reported injured.