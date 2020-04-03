LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Swansea man is wanted in connection to the shooting of his girlfriend, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley Damond Phillips, 37, is wanted on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Detectives have pieced together a timeline of what happened between Phillips and his girlfriend Feb. 23,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on interviews and photographs, we believe Phillips shot his girlfriend with a handgun at the home they shared in the 1600 block of Sharon Church Road.”

Deputies say the woman, who was shot in the upper body, ended her relationship with Phillips right before the early morning shooting. “Her injury is not life-threatening.

Phillips reportedly left the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived. He’s since been seen several times in the southern end of Lexington County.

Anyone who sees Phillips is asked to call 911 right away or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

