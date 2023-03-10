Swansea woman accused of stalking now charged with attempted murder after firing at car

Authorities said the victim had also filed a report against Shamara Janaye Greene for a similar incident in Calhoun County.

SWANSEA, S.C. — A woman has been taken to jail on charges that include attempted murder following a confrontation in southern Lexington County on Thursday morning.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that the incident began when the victim and their child were returning home to the 100 block of Culler Road.

Authorities said 20-year-old Shamara Janaye Greene was allegedly waiting for the victim in the driveway and then followed the victim who, at this point, was driving away.

"The victim drove away but Greene followed them and shot at the car," Sheriff Koon said.

Greene left the scene before deputies got there but was found at another home in the Swansea area and arrested, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the victim in the case recently filed a similar report regarding an incident in Calhoun County and that Greene had also been sending threatening messages to the victim.