Customer angered over receiving the wrong change shot Taco Bell employee

The shooting happened Saturday night and police took the suspect into custody a few hours later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left a Taco Bell employee hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a Taco Bell on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. At the scene, police found a Taco Bell employee who had been shot twice.

According to witnesses, the suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Dolly McLendon, was an angry customer who became aggressive in the drive-thru when he believed that he was not given the correct change for his order.

Major Torri Tellis, of CMPD, asked Monday, "What is one life worth?"

Tellis was speaking at a news conference with reporters.

"It's definitely worth more than any change," he said.

After leaving the drive-thru, witnesses said McLendon went inside the restaurant, took out a gun and began shooting inside the restaurant.

"Words were not being used and someone turned to a violent action with a gun," Tillis said.

McLendon then fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

"At this point, we can't say what actually caused this," Tillis said.

Police got a description of the suspect's vehicle from witness statements and video footage from Taco Bell. A few hours later, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle at an apartment complex. After confirming a match for the vehicle and the suspect's description, police obtained warrants and contacted the suspect inside his residence.