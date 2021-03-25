Officer Talley's handcuffs used to place Boulder shooting suspect into custody

BOULDER, Colo. — When several police officers went to a hospital this week to formally arrest the man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers, they used handcuffs that belonged to the officer who was fatally shot at the store.
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, a gunman opened fire at the store on Table Mesa Drive, killing 10 people including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was the first officer to respond to the shooting.
The other victims include store employees and customers:
- Denny Stong, 20
- Neven Stanisic, 23
- Rikki Olds 25,
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
- Suzanne Fountain, 59
- Teri Leiker, 51
- BPD Officer Eric Talley, 51
- Kevin Mahoney, 61
- Lynn Murray, 62
- Jody Waters, 65
The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Arvada, was taken into custody initially at the scene and transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. The next morning, he was released from the hospital and formally arrested.
When officers placed the suspect under arrest, they informed him that the handcuff they used belonged to Talley.
"It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley’s handcuffs to formally process him into the jail," the Boulder Police Department wrote in a tweet. "Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time."
The suspect appeared in court Thursday morning and is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder related to another officer who responded.
Additional charges are expected, according to prosecutors.
