Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after shooting 15-year-old

Police arrested the teenager on Sunday and are planning to address the issue of minors getting involved in gun crimes.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa police say a 13-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, police got two calls: one about a shooting near E. Seneca Avenue and E. Jasmine Avenue and another from a few blocks away reporting a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. His injuries weren't fatal.

Police investigated and on Sunday, Sept. 10, they arrested a 13-year-old boy they identified as the suspect near where the shooting had happened. At the time of the boy's arrest, he had a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber.

Police charged the 13-year-old with two counts of weapon possession as a minor, two counts of concealed carrying, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is still active.