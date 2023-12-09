Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after shooting 15-year-old

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa police say a 13-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun.
Officers responded on Thursday, Sept. 7, to a call about a shooting near E. Seneca Avenue and E. Jasmine Avenue. Just a few minutes later, another call came in from a few blocks away reporting a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.
His injuries weren't fatal
Police investigated and on Sunday, Sept. 10, they arrested a 13-year-old boy they identified as the suspect near where the shooting had happened. At the time of the boy's arrest, he had a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber.
Police charged the 13-year-old with two counts of weapon possession as a minor, two counts of concealed carrying, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is still active.
"We take any instance of gun violence involving youth very seriously," said Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "As a community, we need to work harder together to make sure that guns are not easily accessible to those who should not have them. We urge the community to provide tips, regarding any incident, that will help improve gun safety and keep guns out of the hands of our kids."