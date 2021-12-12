'Targeted and planned' robbery ends with woman shot in Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested two people but said it is looking for two others who they believe were involved.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reports that a robbery that devolved into gunfire on Saturday night ended with a woman shot.

Now, the search is on for the remaining two suspects authorities believe were involved.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's department, the robbery happened on Double Eagle Circle and was "targeted and planned."

At some point during the incident, shots were fired, during which a woman was wound inside a house. It's unclear exactly what sparked the gunfire or how the woman was tied to the incident. The sheriff's department, citing the woman's medical team, said she is currently listed as stable and expected to recover.

Investigators have already made two arrests in connection with the robbery but said there are two more men they believe went to the home with them.

Authorities haven't yet released the names of the men who were arrested or the ones they're still searching for.