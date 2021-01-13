Tattoos, clothing description released to help identify body found in SC freezer

The autopsy revealed that the person discovered was a male with a tattoo of a possible rising sun above a man’s face on his right shoulder.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has released potential identifiers for a body that was found in a freezer last week.

According to the report, the autopsy resulted in identifiers being discovered on the individual.

The autopsy revealed that the person discovered was a male. The male has a tattoo of a possible rising sun above a man’s face on the individuals right shoulder.

Following the autopsy, clothing was determined to be size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, short sleeve T-shirt and a brown Guchi belt.

The body was found at a Norway house on January 3 after a group of teens decided to check out the house discovered it while out riding four-wheelers in Orangeburg County.

Less that 48 hours after the body was discovered, the abandoned house burned down in what law enforcement is calling a 'suspicious' fire.

If anyone has any information on the descriptive items given, you are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.