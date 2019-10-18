IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher was accused of putting a handicapped child in a trash can, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Robin Johnson, 51, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person.

The incidents happened during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years in the EC classroom at Cloverleaf Elementary, investigators said.

Deputies said a therapist filed a report in the case, saying several kids from the classroom confided they were picked up and placed in a trash can or recycle bin.

Johnson was arrested on Thursday then issued a $20,000 unsecured bond. She does not have a prior criminal history, investigators said.

Johnson's first court date was set for November 4.

Iredell-Statesville Schools issued a statement late Friday afternoon.

Robin Johnson of Statesville has been charged by the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor assault. Ms. Johnson has been employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District since 2008. She has served as a bus driver, receptionist, teacher assistant and teacher at NB Mills Elementary School, East Elementary School, Cloverleaf Elementary School, and most recently at Pressly School. Having been advised by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Robin Johnson was suspended with pay on October 17, 2019, pending an investigation.

