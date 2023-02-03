Teacher's aide charged after allegely taping child to chair

According to the sheriff, the aide later told detectives that the child had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher's aide has been arrested and taken to jail after allegedly taping a disruptive child to a chair.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Olivia Michelle Murray has been charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly used duct tape to restrain a child.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that, based on the department's investigation, Murray, a teacher's aide at Seven Oaks Elementary School, had taped a pre-kindergarten student's legs to a chair while the teacher was out of the room.

The child was not identified but was said to be a 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) student. According to the sheriff, the aide later told detectives that the child had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.