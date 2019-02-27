COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have added an additional charge to an A.C. Flora High School student accused of stabbing one of her classmates.

The 15-year-old is now charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds. She's still facing an attempted murder charge.

On Monday, after deputies say she stabbed another student while fighting with her on campus. Deputies say the two had an ongoing dispute.

When officers arrived on scene, a belt had been put around the victims wounds, according to the incident report provided by Richland County Sheriff's Office.

The report also said the 15-year-old student told officers that she regularly brings a knife to school.

The 17-year-old victim taken to the hospital, where deputies said she is in critical condition.

The suspect is still being charged as a minor, rather than as an adult, which is why her name has not been released.

The 15-year-old is being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, deputies say.