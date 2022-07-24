Teen among two shot near Columbia convenience store, police say

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are still working to determine the motive behind a shooting that left two wounded near a Columbia convenience store on Saturday night.

The call came in around 11 p.m. and police were dispatched to the EZ Spot convenience store in the 3200 block of Farrow Road near Academy Street in the Colonial Heights neighborhood. Police said two victims were ultimately found at the location, one 15 years old and the other 23 years old.

Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. No suspects have been publicly identified.

