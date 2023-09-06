Teen arrested, accused of DUI in crash that killed another teen during police pursuit

Following the crash, deputies say they determined Cobb to be driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed another teenager during a police pursuit, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 17-year-old Trent Cobb was the driver of a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop initiated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on July 14. Richland County deputies located the vehicle just before it crashed into a pond and sank, killing 16-year-old Brandon Nunez.

Following the crash, deputies say they determined Cobb to be driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

Cobb's car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before it crashed into the pond of the Chestnut Hill Plantation subdivision (near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road) at 12:05 a.m. on July 15. The vehicle sank into the water.

Deputies dove into the water and rescued multiple teenagers from the submerged vehicle. Five people, ages 14-18, were taken to the hospital with injuries. One person inside the vehicle did not resurface.

Divers searched for three hours but were unable to navigate the muddy pond in the dark. On July 15, just after 10 a.m., divers recovered the body of 16-year-old Brandon Nunez.

Cobb, who has been under medical care since the crash, was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday.