15-year-old arrested after chase, wreck at Two Notch, North Beltline

One passenger was also significantly injured, the sheriff's office said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teen is in custody on several charges for a crash that caused multiple injuries and shut down a major intersection in northern Columbia on Thursday.

According to a Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesperson, a 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he ran from a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

A pursuit followed but ended soon after at the intersection of Beltline Boulevard and Two Notch Road. The driver, a 15-year-old who hasn't been publicly named due to his age, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and a siren resulting in great bodily injury, reckless driving, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a handgun by someone under 18.