Man admits to killing missing SC teen and burying her, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced an arrested in connection to a months-long search in a case involving a missing teen.

Imani Gleaton, 18, went missing on July 10, and an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to her murder. According to OCSO, they recovered Gleaton's body on Thursday.

Ravenell said Jykeem Johnson, 18, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of Gleaton.

During Friday’s hearing, bond for Johnson was deferred to a circuit court judge.

Johnson, with addresses in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, was charged in unrelated cases earlier this week with attempted murder and also armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to law enforcement, while speaking with investigators about unrelated crimes, Johnson volunteered he had killed Gleaton and buried her near Elloree.

The Orangeburg teen was reportedly seen being dropped off at a relative’s apartment after leaving her place of employment in St. Matthews.

Gleaton was reported missing initially in Calhoun County before being determined to have last been seen in Orangeburg County.