Teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 3 in Aiken County

Investigators are still looking for a 20-year-old suspect, Alvin Artis IV. He's considered 'armed and dangerous,' officials say.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have arrested a teen in connection with a weekend shooting that left three teens dead in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that a 15-year-old boy who was a suspect in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry, and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll had turned himself in the previous night.

The three were found shot in a front yard on Wadley Street in Aiken County on Sunday afternoon. Garrett and Perry both died at the scene. Carroll died after being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.