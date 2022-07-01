Teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 3 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have arrested a teen in connection with a weekend shooting that left three teens dead in Aiken County.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that a 15-year-old boy who was a suspect in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry, and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll had turned himself in the previous night.
The three were found shot in a front yard on Wadley Street in Aiken County on Sunday afternoon. Garrett and Perry both died at the scene. Carroll died after being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
A search is still underway for 20-year-old Alvin Artis IV. Investigators said Artis is considered armed and dangerous. They're asking anyone who may know his location to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.