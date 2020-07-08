Columbia teen charged with stealing car with child inside

The father came back to the car when he realized he had forgotten his ID, and realized the car was gone

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it has arrested a 15-year-old who they say stole a car that had a child in it.

According to the report, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from the BP Gas Station at 806 Broad River Road shortly before 7 p.m. on July 21.

The owner said he had left his car outside the BP Gas Station while he went inside to buy something. He left his car running and unlocked with his four-year-old inside, according to the report.

While inside of the store, he realized he needed his ID. When he went back outside to get it, his car was gone. An alert was immediately issued to Richland County law enforcement agencies of the stolen car with the child in it.

According to law enforcement, dispatchers were notified that a child was knocking on an apartment door at a complex about a mile away from the gas station. The child was checked by EMS on scene and was not transported.

The child told deputies the suspect got into the car and took off. The suspect thenstopped, took the child out of the car, and drove off. He abandoned teh car a short distance away.