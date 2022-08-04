Arrest made in Columbiana Drive apartment shooting, police say

Police said the shooting victim and suspect both appear to know each other.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June.

Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened at Harbison Garden Apartments, 401 Columbiana Dr., on June 17.

Investigators said that McCombs had been involved in an argument with a 15-year-old boy that ended with the younger teen being shot in the leg.

Police said that while the shooting is still under investigation, they do not believe it was a random event. The two appear to have known each other, investigators said.