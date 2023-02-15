Teen charged with bringing knife to school also admitted to having BB gun

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County high school student is facing a weapon charge for allegedly bringing a knife to school. But it was a report of a gun that initially led them to the teen.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, school resource officers at Richland Northeast High School were notified around 2 p.m. on Wednesday that there was a video showing a student with a gun inside a school bathroom.
The officers, along with school administrators quickly found the student, who they said handed over a pocketknife. However, a search didn't initially uncover the gun in question.
The student then admitted having brought the gun before stashing it in another student's backpack.
The sheriff's department said the student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property as a result of the knife and has since been released to his parent.