Teen charged with bringing knife to school also admitted to having BB gun

When a search didn't uncover the gun, the student admitted to having put a BB gun in another student's backpack.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County high school student is facing a weapon charge for allegedly bringing a knife to school. But it was a report of a gun that initially led them to the teen.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, school resource officers at Richland Northeast High School were notified around 2 p.m. on Wednesday that there was a video showing a student with a gun inside a school bathroom.

The officers, along with school administrators quickly found the student, who they said handed over a pocketknife. However, a search didn't initially uncover the gun in question.

The student then admitted having brought the gun before stashing it in another student's backpack.