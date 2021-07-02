Teen charged in connection with desecration of 7-year-old murder victim's grave

Authorities haven't publicly released a motive for the crime or whether they are seeking additional suspects.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 19-year-old has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the desecration of a child shooting victim's grave.

The Columbia Police Department reports that it along with the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Midlands Gang Task Force arrested Jurnee McDaniel in connection with damage to the grave of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims near Buckner Road.

Sims died over a year ago on April 29, 2020, when someone opened fire on a home along Tarragon Drive near Farrow Road. Knowledge and his sister were both shot; though, the sister recovered.

In an interview with News19 on the one-year anniversary of his death, Knowledge's family said they were still hoping for justice.

"It’s been a rollercoaster, you know, because you try so hard to be happy, and then you have those times where you break down," his aunt, Jasmine Sanders, said.

In Friday's announcement regarding damage to the child's grave, police said someone did about $200 worth of damage. In their statement, however, police didn't say how McDaniel was connected to the damage, whether they are seeking additional suspects or what the motive was.