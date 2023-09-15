Teen charged in deadly shooting near Broad River, Piney Woods roads

Authorities haven't released a potential motive for the fatal shooting.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

The department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Mandel Drive, located not far from Broad River and Piney Woods roads, around 7:30 p.m. Deputies were responding to a call of gunfire, but authorities said an off-duty deputy witnessed at least part of the incident.

The sheriff's department said the off-duty deputy saw the victim drive to an abandoned home and stop in front. Officials said the victim got out of his vehicle and was surrounded by several other people. He returned to the car and drove away, but the sheriff's department said the 16-year-old opened fire.

The sheriff's department said the victim was hit twice and crashed into a nearby fence. He was found lying in front of a mailbox and taken to an area hospital for treatment but died.