Teen charged with murder in elderly woman's death

Investigators said the victim suffered blunt-force trauma injuries.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has charged a 17-year-old in the death of an elderly woman in the northwestern part of the county.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the incident was first reported to them earlier in the morning around 10:45 a.m. Deputies responded after a call from a family member stating their mother was injured in the 1100 block of Jake Eargle Road near Little Mountain.

Deputies found an elderly woman outside her home with a blunt-force injury to the upper body. Investigators said the victim was also covered by a blanket.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a teen boy who authorities said is not related to the victim. The 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, will be charged with murder and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

No details regarding what preceded the incident have been released as the investigation continues.