Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old in Orangeburg County

Deputies say 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin was shot and killed as he sat outside on the porch of his Santee home on October 5 of 2020.

Deputies say multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter. He is now charged with murder after a warrant was obtained last Thursday. More arrests are possible, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Benjamin was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a local medical facility but later died.