Teen charged with murder after killing sibling, police say

Police said the 13-year-old confessed to suffocating their 4-year-old sibling.

DANVILLE, Virginia — A teen is facing a first-degree murder charge after they killed their sibling in Danville, according to police.

Danville police said a 13-year-old is accused of suffocating their 4-year-old sibling in August 2022.

Police charged the teen after they confessed earlier this week. The teen was arrested in another jurisdiction. They will be transferred to W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville.

Investigators said that the 4-year-old was found not breathing and without a pulse. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, before being airlifted to another hospital where they later died.

