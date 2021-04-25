One teen dead after shooting in Aiken County

Officials say two teenagers were seated inside a vehicle when someone started shooting into the vehicle.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A teen is dead after a shooting in Aiken County, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. Sunday near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street. Officials say two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when someone started shooting into the vehicle, striking the victim.

The teenage male was transported to the emergency room by another teenager following a shooting incident in Aiken.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Joseph J. Copeland, was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Centers after sustaining at least one gunshot wound, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

