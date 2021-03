Charlie Cason, III, 18, was found dead inside his home in Ridgeway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found shot in his residence in Ridgeway, SC.

Charlie Cason, III, 18, was found dead inside his home in Ridgeway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

The incident is under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED.)