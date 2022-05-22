Newberry Police investigate overnight shooting that claimed life of teen

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 16-year-old has died following an overnight shooting in Newberry, police told News19 on Sunday.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said officers were called to Wise Street in the town around 12:05 a.m. to the shooting. Many details regarding how the shooting unfolded haven't been released. However, Chief Goodman did confirm that a 16-year-old was shot and killed during the incident.

The Newberry County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim pending notification of family.