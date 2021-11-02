Teen shot to death in northeast Richland County

The 17-year-old was killed Monday, November 1, in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in northeast Richland County.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday, November 1, at 8565 Old Percival Road, which is near Interstate 20. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old male who was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Deputies have not announced if they're searching for any suspects. They have also not yet said what they believe may have led to the shooting.