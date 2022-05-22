Teen killed in Saturday afternoon Richland County shooting identified

Authorities say Bertrand T. Ganaway III was one of two teens shot in the incident on Saturday afternoon. The other, according to the sheriff's department, survived.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released new information regarding a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon just north of Columbia.

According to the Richland County coroner's office, 17-year-old Bertrand T. Ganaway III of Columbia was shot and killed in a shooting in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road around 5 p.m.

An 18-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and hasn't yet provided any information regarding a suspect or motive behind the shooting.