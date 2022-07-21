Sandhill apartment shooting leaves teen dead; victim identified by coroner

No motive or suspect has been publicly identified by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen killed on Wednesday night near a popular area shopping center.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker was the victim of a homicide that occurred at 780 Fashion Drive around 9:30 p.m. The apartment complex at that address is known as the Nexus at Sandhill and is adjacent to the Village at Sandhill shopping center.