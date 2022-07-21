Sandhill apartment shooting leaves teen dead; victim identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen killed on Wednesday night near a popular area shopping center.
According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker was the victim of a homicide that occurred at 780 Fashion Drive around 9:30 p.m. The apartment complex at that address is known as the Nexus at Sandhill and is adjacent to the Village at Sandhill shopping center.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found dead at the scene leading to a request for the public to avoid the area during the investigation. As of Thursday morning, no information regarding a suspect or a possible motive has been released.