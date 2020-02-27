NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A 16-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a freight train Thursday morning in Newberry County.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian and a CSX freight train.

The pedestrian has been identified as Phillip Eli Woodruff, 16, from Prosperity.

An autopsy performed by Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Kelly Rose, determined that Mr. Woodruff died due to blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

It happened around 8:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in Slighs, between the Little Mountain community and Newberry.

This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Transportation.

wltx