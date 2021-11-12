Teen reported missing from Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.
Dawn-Marie Johns, 17, was reported missing after last being seen walking away from the FE Dubose campus of Central Carolina Technical College around 8:30 a.m.
Johns is reported to have been wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and gray jacket, and is described as 5'5" and approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Johns' location is asked to contact the Investigation Unit at Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, (843) 435-4414.