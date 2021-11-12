Teen reported missing from Clarendon County

Dawn-Marie Johns, 17, last seen Thursday morning in Manning, South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Dawn-Marie Johns, 17, was reported missing after last being seen walking away from the FE Dubose campus of Central Carolina Technical College around 8:30 a.m.

Johns is reported to have been wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and gray jacket, and is described as 5'5" and approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.