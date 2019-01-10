ATLANTA — A woman was driving between 62 and 67 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone when she hit and killed a 14-year-old walking to school, police said.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to officials.

Police said Antoinette Monique Peters was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway when the victim hit Jermaine Wallace as he crossed the street. Wallace was taken to Grady Hospital, where he died later in the day.

Peters remained at the scene of the accident, according to police.

Witnesses told police that Peters had been speeding when she hit the teen with her car. Police said a speed analysis later confirmed those reports.

Peters was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree (a misdemeanor), speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle. She was released on bond the next day, according to records from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Days after the teen's day, friends and family gathered to remember the young man, known as J.J.

"He was so kind and so sweet," said his mother, Dorothy Porter. "He loved school. He was so concerned about everyone but himself. That was J.J."

RELATED: Teen hit by car walking to school remembered for his kindness: He was a 'one-of-a-kind child'

Photos: Vigil for Jermaine 'J.J.' Wallace

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them