Update in deadly shooting of Lizard Lick Towing owner's son

The teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

News outlets report the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a relative killed in a traffic accident earlier this month. In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday.