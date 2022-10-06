Kalia Taylor was trying to watch the sunset on Bailey's Road when the attack took place.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A teenage girl from Orange, who was the victim of a violent attack that went viral on social media, is sharing her story and hoping justice will be served.

Kalia Taylor, 17, said the attack that took place on the side of Bailey's Road in Bridge City was a result of road rage. The man accused of attacking her, 36-year-old Christopher Seeney, faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

Taylor recently moved back home to Orange after living in Dallas for nine years. She said the Monday, June 6, 2022 attack left her in fear and shock.

Taylor was trying to watch the sunset on Bailey's Road when it happened. She drove around Seeney’s truck because it was stopped in the road.

Taylor stopped about a mile down the street to enjoy the scenery with her friend. Shortly after, Taylor said Seeney pulled up and confronted her.

“He started screaming at me” Taylor said. “I was kind of confused on what was going on. He was asking me if I knew how to drive and stuff. And I said, ‘Yes sir, I'm seventeen,’ not thinking he was going to get out of his truck."

Taylor said Seeney got out of his truck and began to approach her quickly. She said what happened next left her speechless and shaken.

“I got up and he tried to pull me back again, and that's when the video started,” Kalia Taylor said. "Pushed me in my car, and that's when all that happened. I just remember getting up from the ground the last time and taking a picture of his license plate, and I was like that was crazy, pathetic."

In the video, Seeney appears to throw Kalia Taylor to the ground while yelling and cursing at her.

Kalia Taylor feels her experience as a competitive cheerleader helped her that day. She knew how to properly fall without hurting herself.

“If it had happened to anyone else, it would have caused a lot of damage, and they would have gotten hurt,” Kalia Taylor said. “It was a lot of impact.”

Kalie Taylor’s mother, Marcy Taylor, was in Houston when the attack was taking place.

“I was disgusted,” Marcy Taylor said. “I was angry, but then I was proud of her fighting back"

Marcy Taylor said she could not believe what happened until she saw the video. When she saw it, she didn't want it on social media.

“When the video was first put out, I didn't want it out there just yet,” Marcy Taylor said. “Because I wasn't home, and I was trying to get here."

Taylor felt the overwhelming response to that video implemented the police to make a faster arrest.

Since Kalia Taylor is 17, she is considered an adult in the eyes of the law. Due to this, Seeney was arrested on an assault charge. Marcy Taylor feels Texans need to do better.

“We cannot try violence with more violence," Marcy Taylor said. "We are Texas. We have to be better than that. We have to.”

The family expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received during what has been an emotional week.

Seeney was arrested by Orange County deputies on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 after. The video was the impetus for the investigation Mooney told 12News on Wednesday morning.

Deputies believe Seeney is the man seen in the video hurting the girl. Seeney's bond was set at $2,500.

Seeney has since been bailed out of jail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The family hopes to just move forward and make changes regarding victims.