SUMTER, S.C. — A 16-year-old is charged with filing a false report after claiming another student was armed and threatened a shooting at Sumter High School.

“We take all threats to schools very seriously and appropriate actions must be taken anytime a false claim like this is made,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said.

Officers were called to Sumter High School after 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, when the 16-year-old student told school officials she was approached in a restroom by another student who showed her a firearm. The girl, she claimed, appeared to be upset and threatened to shoot up the school.

As a precautionary measure, students were asked to remain in the building and within their classrooms as officers investigated.

Officers were soon able to determine there was no credible threat. The student later admitted she made-up the story.

The student, whose name is not being released because of her age, was taken to a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.