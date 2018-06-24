Richland County deputies arrested two teens on armed robbery charges after they robbed a pizza delivery man in northeast Columbia Saturday night -- and it was all caught on LivePD.

El-Hajj Stanley, 18, and a 16-year-old — whose name is being withheld pending formal filing of charges as an adult — were arrested after investigators determined they were involved in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man.

Deputies say a pizza delivery man arrived at a home in the 200 block of Pintail Lane to deliver an order totaling $128. The homeowner, however, told the pizza delivery man that no order had been placed from that home. officials say.

After hopping back into his vehicle, two teens approached the delivery driver and said they had ordered the pizza. When the driver asked the subjects to pay him in exchange for the pizza, one of the subjects pulled out a gun on the driver, according to deputies. In fear for his life, the driver sped away.

Deputies say a K-9 search led deputies to a neighboring home, where five teens ranging in age between 16 and 18 were located. A gun that was reported stolen out of Florence County was found in the home. All five teens were questioned, but only two were arrested. The three others were released.

While being questioned by an investigator, one of the suspects said he “just wanted the pizza.”

At least one other robbery of a pizza delivery person has been reported on the same street. On June 20, 2018, deputies responded to the 100 block of Pintail Lane. In that incident, officials say suspects stole cash and $80 worth of food from the driver.

Deputies say they are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

