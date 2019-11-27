SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies arrested five teens Monday morning for their alleged involvement in more than 20 vehicle break-ins throughout the county during a two-to-three-week period.

Kavon Akeem Gordon-Wright, 18, of Sumter, and four male juvenile co-defendants are facing numerous charges including multiple counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy. Investigators say each of the subjects is also facing a burglary charge for breaking into a building.

According to a preliminary investigation, the subjects went to neighborhoods in Sumter County during late evening and early morning hours and broke into cars. Some items reported stolen were found while searching the vehicle the subjects used.

Gordon-Wright was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remains as of the morning of Nov. 27, 2019. His bond has been denied.

The four juveniles — two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old — were transported to South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“I’m very concerned that juveniles were out of the house at those hours,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “And many of the incidents happened on school nights.”