Four teens charged in football game fight that sent fans running

Shouting from the fight combined with erroneous claims of gun violence sent fans scattering at the game between Westwood and Ridge View on Aug. 20.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have arrested four teens for a fight that broke out at a football game weeks earlier and caused mass panic.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old have been charged in the fight, which happened at a Ridge View High School football game against Westwood on Aug. 20.

With hundreds of students rushing from the stands, the fight created such a frantic atmosphere that some at the game erroneously believed that someone had fired a gun. The ensuing chaos was so disruptive that the game had to be put on hold until law enforcement could gain control of the situation.

Richland County later confirmed that no gun was fired. However, the department did report a fight involving students around 9:30 p.m.Deputies later detained the four teens involved in the fight.

The sheriff's department said it wouldn't be naming the teens due to their ages but did release the charges. Each teen was charged with affray and breach of the peace. The 16-year-old also faced a charge of providing false information to the police.