Teens charged with robbing food delivery driver at gunpoint

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office said three Columbia teens are accused of robbing and beating the victim in August.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County have arrested three teens in relation to a violent armed robbery in August.

According to Lexington County Sheriff's Department Captain Adam Myrick, an 18-year-old suspect, Jaylon Lamont Veerapen, was arrested on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Two minors were also charged, though their names will not be released due to their age.

Investigators believe the three were involved in the armed robbery and attack of a food delivery driver in the 3500 block of Fernandina Road on Aug. 7.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that, according to information confirmed through video evidence, the teens approached the delivery driver's car and held him at gunpoint.

"Then they beat him up just off-camera before leaving the scene," he said.

The sheriff said that, more than a month later, Veerapen was involved in a traffic stop. Authorities said that a stolen gun that belonged to the food delivery driver was also in the car.