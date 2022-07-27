Report: Teens involved in deadly stolen-vehicle crash driving 80 mph

The report states that the vehicle struck a telephone pole and a fence and rolled several times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed new details on a stolen-vehicle crash that killed two 14-year-old boys and seriously injured another in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the report, Jayvon Reed was driving on East 5th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra with Aaron Chitson and another teenage boy as the passengers.

The report states that Reed was traveling west at approximately 80 mph when it lost control at Peters Avenue. The vehicle then struck a telephone pole and a fence and rolled several times before coming to a stop just east in the 800 block of East 5th Avenue.

Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Reed was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extracted, the report said.

Police said officers located the teens after the vehicle crashed into a building on East 5th Avenue.

Reed and Chitson were taken to separate hospitals and both died that same night. The third teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

10TV's Lacey Crisp spoke with Reed's sisters Jayaonia Armstrong and Chrishawna Reed. They described their brother's death as a scary movie that just played in front of their eyes.

In a press briefing on Monday, Columbus Division of Police Commander Duane Mabry said two of the teens involved in the crash were associated with the "The Real Kia Boys," a group of teenagers and young kids who are responsible for stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Mabry said of the nearly 6,000 cars that have been reported stolen in the city of Columbus this year, 40% are Hyundai or Kia.

Armstrong contends her brother is not a “Kia Boy” and has never been in trouble.

“He just hung with the wrong crowd. He hung with the wrong crowd after we told him multiple times, watch who you hang with because the wrong crowd can get you in trouble,” she said.

CrimeTracker 10 discovered two of the three teens in the crash have a criminal record.

One of the 14-year-old boys who died was arrested in April. According to court records, he was charged with receiving stolen property involving a stolen Kia.

The other teen was arrested on July 3 for an incident involving a stolen Kia and was placed on an electronic ankle monitor. According to court records, he cut the ankle monitor off and an arrest warrant was filed. At the time of the crash Sunday, he was still wanted for that violation.