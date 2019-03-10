RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested two teens who they say had a gun and ammunition on them on the campus of Richland Northeast High School.

The teens are 14 and 15-years old.

On Wednesday, deputies say the school’s resource officer was notified by a School Administrator at Richland Northeast High School of a student who was had a weapon at the school. Officers say the second student had a magazine and ammunition for the gun.

The weapon had been reported stolen from Richland County.

Officer say the 14-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and unlawful carry of a pistol under 18.

The 15-year-old is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen pistol, and receiving stolen property under $2000 dollars.

Both were transported to the Richland County Jail's juvenile wing