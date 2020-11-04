CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Policce Department is looking for two people in connection to an armed robbery where one person was shot.

The alleged shooter, a juvenile, was accompanied by Kenneth Tyler Wheeler, 18. The alleged shooter is a 17-year-old white male with brown hair.

According to the report, the armed robbery and shooting happened on Friday, April 10 around 6:30 p.m. on Carlos Street in the City of Camden. One person was shot in the chest and transported to a local trauma center.

Due to the age of the shooter, information cannot be released. The department, however, believes that the shooter is in the company of Wheeler. They are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information leading to the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact the Camden Police Department at 803.425.6035, Lead investigator is Detective James Heming. Or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1- 888-CRIME-SC