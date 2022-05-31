Georgia deputy fired after arrest for evidence tampering, pandering

"As law enforcement officers, we are not immune from abiding by the very laws we are sworn to uphold and enforce," said Sheriff Davidson.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBER CITY, Ga. — A Telfair County deputy was fired last week after being arrested for pandering and evidence tampering.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, “a series of incidents” involving Deputy John Degolyer II led to them requesting the GBI’s help on May 20 in investigating possible misconduct.

The GBI says its investigation into Degolyer found he not only tampered with evidence, but he was also paying for sex, though they don’t believe the sex acts were done while he was on duty.

He was arrested Friday and charged with tampering with evidence, violation of oath of office, and pandering. The sheriff’s office statement says Degolyer was then fired.

“It is always a sad day when one of our own is arrested,” said Sheriff Sim Davidson. “However, as law enforcement officers, we are not immune from abiding by the very laws we are sworn to uphold and enforce.”

The investigation is still active and anyone with information can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988.