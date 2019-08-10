TEXARKANA, Ark. — According to the Department of Justice, Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was arrested Tuesday on federal charges for overprescribing to patients.

Just four days ago, he was reinstated by the state medical board after he was suspended for prescribing three patients over an 8-month period with five gallons of codeine cough syrup, also known as "sizzurp," when used illegally.

Dr. Parker was indicted on nine counts of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of a professional practice.

An investigation into Dr. Parker was initiated in 2018 after complaints were received about an alleged "pill mill" and possible overdose death of a patient.

Within a two-year span, Dr. Parker had prescribed approximately 1.2 million dosage units of opiates to approximately 1,508 patients, and approximately 16 gallons of promethazine with codeine cough syrup to approximately 29 patients.

These prescriptions included several prescriptions written in combination with narcotics and sedatives to high diversion risk patients.

